Talking the Tropics With Mike: And there was just one: Franklin pouring on Hispaniola

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage that might occur.

*** No direct impacts from the tropics for NE Fl./SE Ga. through this week ***... rip currents & some wave “action” possible at the coast by Sunday into early next week...

The Atlantic Basin:

Overall... conditions over the Atlantic Basin are relatively hostile right now despite all the “action” (a number of tropical waves & named systems) we’ve recently seen. Wind shear is rather strong & the mid & upper level moisture is inconsistent & rather dry across a good part of the Central Atlantic. The tropical cyclone of greatest concern is Franklin since it will hit Haiti & the Dominican Republic with very heavy rain. There continue to be *hints* - inconsistent as it may be - of possible new Gulf of Mexico development in the long run - late Aug./early Sept. which appears to originate from a disturbance moving northward from over or near Central America.

(1) Once tropical wave ‘90-L’ is tropical storm “Franklin” (upgraded late Sunday) over the Northern Caribbean. Westerly wind shear remains quite strong, so Franklin is heavily weighted (heavy rain, strongest winds) on its east side. A turn north in the forward movement then N/NE may help mitigate some of the shear by late week. Furthermore...the shear should weaken some once the tropical cyclone is north of the Greater Antilles. Franklin has slowed allowing for the rather sharp turn to the north with a move over Hispaniola into early Thu. The land interaction with the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola should cause at least some weakening but conditions appear favorable for intensification once north of the islands as long as the core of Franklin is not too badly degraded while over land. There is some question in the longer range - next weekend & beyond - on whether or not Franklin will get fully captured by a series of troughs to the north or eventually left behind. The initial trend will be northeast, even E/NE once over the SW Atlantic, but then a turn more north & N/NW as a trough lifts out to the northeast. As of right now both the GFS & European forecast models indicate a path over the Western Atlantic staying east of the U.S. but have been slowly trending a bit more west. Any threat to the U.S. east coast would be well north of Jacksonville & there may be at least some threat to Newfoundland & Nova Scotia by late next week. And Franklin may be strong enough - but still well to the east of Florida - by Sunday/Monday/Tuesday to produce an easterly swell at area beaches resulting in a heightened rip current risk.

In the meantime, heavy & gusty rain squalls will impact Puerto Rico & nearby islands with an especially high threat for very heavy rain & gusty winds centered on Haiti & Dominican Republic into Thu. where there will be a serious flood & mudslide risk.

A Tropical Storm WARNING: Dominican Republic entire south coast from Haiti border eastward to Cabo Engano... Dominican Republic entire north coast from Haiti border eastward to Cabo Engano... Haiti entire south coast from Anse d’Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border... Turks and Caicos Islands

(2) tropical disturbance - ‘91-L’ - was upgraded to tropical depression #9 Mon. then tropical storm “Harold” early Tue. over the Western Gulf of Mexico followed by a midday landfall on the far south/SE coast of Texas. Heavy rain & gusty winds impacted much of South Texas & extreme Northern Mexico through tonight including South Padre Island & Brownsville but stayed largely south of Houston & San Antonio. The last NHC advisory was issued late Monday.

(3) ‘98-L′ was upgraded to tropical storm “Emily” Sun. morning over the Eastern Atlantic after coming off the coast of Africa last Wed. & deemed dissipated Mon. morning. It looks like there will be an attempt at re-strengthening over the N. Atlantic over the next few days.

(4) another strong tropical wave - ‘92-L’ has just come off the coast of Africa. This wave may develop but appears destined to stay far out to the east over the Atlantic.

Right now the Bermuda high at the surface is displaced rather far to the east/northeast over the Atlantic... while a strong upper level ridge of high pressure is parked over the Central U.S. This pattern should more or less hold this week. The set-up is helping to preserve the alleyway over the W. Atlantic... for now.

500mb (~30,000 feet) GFS forecast for Wed., 08/23 (note the well defined alleyway over W. Atlantic):

GFS surface forecast for Wed., 08/23:

Check out the upper oceanic heat content (UOHC) [tropical cyclone heat potential/TCHP] across the SW Atlantic, Gulf & Caribbean. The warmth is very deep. But keep in mind warm ocean temps. alone doesn’t necessarily equate to a “big” hurricane season (need other ingredients & factors to be favorable too):

Water vapor loop (dark blue/yellow is dry mid & upper level air):

July tropical cyclone origins:

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for August:

Wind shear:





Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July.

2023 names..... “Idalia” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20, Ida in ‘21 & Fiona & Ian in ‘22]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Katrina”, “Rita” & “Wilma” retired from the ‘05 list & “Harvey”, “Irma”,“Maria” & “Nate” from the ‘17 list. The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic. The brighter colors are expanding dramatically as we near the peak of the hurricane season.:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

East/Central Pacific:

I wrote about “Hilary” near the top after the Atlantic waves. Elsewhere.....

West Pacific:

Global tropical activity:





