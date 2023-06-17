Talking the Tropics With Mike: Unseasonably early strong wave over the E. Atlantic

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Preparation Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage that might occur.

I continue to track an unseasonably strong & organized tropical wave - 92-L’ over the Eastern Atlantic that emerged off the coast of Africa early Fri. Often times in June, such waves don’t have much of a chance to develop let alone make it across the Atlantic given typical early season wind shear & ocean temps. that are usually far off their peak. *But* this wave may be very different....

The set-up makes sense given: (1) an early season uptick in tropical waves that have already been marching westward... (2) above avg. & warm ocean temps. over most of the lower Atlantic Basin (has cooled to the north)... & (3) the El Nino has just kicked in & is still strengthening (which may help to slow the season near its climatological peak in Sept./early Oct.).

It looks like this wave will develop fairly quickly while moving west & may become a tropical cyclone (tropical storm ‘Bret’) by early to midweek. From there it appears conditions are favorable for intensification into possibly a hurricane though the wave will encounter some dry air + pockets of stronger wind shear over the Central Atlantic. Through the middle of next week, the system will remain far from any land areas but at least will be approaching the E/NE Caribbean by about Thu./Fri. From there the wave should turn more northwest, possibly more northward moving into or near the SW Atlantic next weekend or shortly thereafter or in about 7-10 days in other words. It’s still too early to determine the movement much beyond late next week/ next weekend. At the moment - & into a good part of next week - at least some troughing will remain over or near the Eastern U.S. The location of this trough could/should prove critical on the ultimate path in the long range.

Long range global models have been in fairly remarkable agreement with wave ‘92-L’ considering it’s still so early in the game. The European model has been more inconsistent on intensity & has recently trended weaker &, therefore, farther west (steered by the prevailing easterlies) while the GFS model has been consistently strong with a fairly sharp turn north by late in the week.

So this is a “stay tuned” situation for right now with lots of time to track the wave & its likely subsequent development.

The rest of the Atlantic Basin is quiet now. Weak troughing over/near the Gulf of Mexico is going to persist for at least the next 5-7 days & will need to be monitored for possible persistent t’storm clusters that may try to develop low pressure. The GFS model has been trying to develop a generally weak system moving northward from the Caribbean which may be related to (a) the upper trough or (b) persistent convection couched over the SW Caribbean. But not much to hang one’s hat on for the moment with little support from other global models. Still... the large scale pattern is at least somewhat favorable for perhaps a quick “pop-up” type hybrid system anywhere from the Caribbean to the Eastern Gulf to over/near Fl.

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July.

2023 names..... “Bret” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20, Ida in ‘21 & Fiona & Ian in ‘22]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Katrina”, “Rita” & “Wilma” retired from the ‘05 list & “Harvey”, “Irma”,“Maria” & “Nate” from the ‘17 list. The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

