Talking the Tropics With Mike: Weak low pressure moving ashore in the Carolina’s

*** LOCAL (Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.) IMPACTS FROM THE TROPICS: A bit of an uptick in showers & t’storms Fri./Sat. as a trough of low pressure moves northward offshore.

The Atlantic Basin Overview:

(1) A surface trough of low pressure that began with an upper level low has developed east of Florida & is producing very disorganized but quite persistent showers & t’storms. The system is moving northward inland over the Carolina’s. The combination of wind shear & land interaction won’t allow for tropical development but there will be heavy rain from the Carolina’s northward to Southern New England into the weekend.

Radar imagery courtesy South Florida Water Management District:

(2) The strong tropical wave - ‘95-L’ - that moved off the coast of Africa June 25 took just 13 days to move across the Atlantic, Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico before a U.S. landfall. The wave was upgraded to tropical depression #2 Friday afternoon, June 28 ... tropical storm Beryl Friday evening... & the first hurricane of the Atlantic season Sat. afternoon, June 29 becoming a ‘major’ Cat. 3 early Sunday, July 1 then a Cat. 5 late Mon. evening, July 2nd. Beryl’s second landfall (1st in Windward Islands) was just northeast of Tulum, Mexico on the Yucatan Peninsula about 7am EDT Fri. as a Cat. 2... & slowly reorganized becoming a hurricane again near midnight Sunday before a Cat. 1 landfall near 4am Monday at Matagorda, Texas or 85 miles south/southwest of Houston. Beryl was downgraded to a tropical depression over Eastern Texas late Monday & the last NHC advisory was issued at 11pm Monday.

Beryl has been shattering the early season record books... from Dr. Phil Klotzbach:

Intensity Measures

- 165 mph (Category 5) lifetime maximum sustained winds – strongest maximum sustained winds for an Atlantic hurricane prior to August on record. Old record (Emily, 2005 – 160 mph – also a Category 5).

- 934 hPa lifetime minimum central pressure – 3rd lowest central pressure for an Atlantic hurricane prior to August on record. Trailing (Emily, 2005 – 929 hPa and Dennis, 2005 – 930 hPa). - Earliest Atlantic Category 4 hurricane on record (30 June at 18 UTC). Old record was Dennis (8 July 2005 at 0 UTC).

- Earliest Atlantic Category 5 hurricane on record (2 July at 3 UTC). Old record was Emily (17 July 2005 at 0 UTC).

- Beryl became a hurricane at 49.3°W – the farthest east an Atlantic hurricane had formed in the tropics (south of 23.5°N) in June on record. Old record was Cuba/Brownsville of 1933 (59°W).

- 65 mph/24 hr intensification rate from 29 June – 30 June – the fastest 24 hr intensification rate for an Atlantic named storm this early in the calendar year on record. Previous earliest 65 mph/24 hr intensification rate was Bertha (2008) from 6 July – 7 July.

- ~35 Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) – the most ACE by a single Atlantic storm getting named prior to 1 August on record. Old record was Emily (2005 – ~33 ACE).

- 4.5 major (Category 3+) hurricane days – the most for a storm getting named prior to 1 August on record. Old record was Emily (2005 – 4.25 major hurricane days).

- 9.75 named storm days – 6th most for a storm getting named prior to 1 August on record.

- 6.25 hurricane days – 7th most for a storm getting named prior to 1 August on record.

Landfalls - Carriacou Island, Grenada: 150 mph, 950 hPa – Category 4 (1 July, 1510 UTC) - Strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in Grenada. Hurricane Ivan (2004) did not officially make landfall on Grenada but passed ~10 miles south of the main island of Grenada with maximum winds estimated at 125 mph, damaging 90% of the homes on the island

- Quintana Roo, Mexico: 110 mph, 975 hPa – Category 2 (5 July, 1105 UTC) - First Category 2+ hurricane to make landfall in Quintana Roo in July since Emily (2005) (Category 4, 130 mph)

- Matagorda, Texas: 80 mph, 979 hPa – Category 1 (8 July, 9 UTC) - Earliest calendar year hurricane landfall in Texas since Bonnie (26 June 1986) - 10th hurricane to make landfall in Texas in July on record and the first since Hanna (2020

Beryl exited the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday - as a tropical storm moving over the Western Gulf of Mexico while turning more northward trying to ward off dry air & shear. Beryl lost much of its core, so it took a while to reorganize & had a broad 28 mile wide eye at landfall.

The remnant low pressure system has merged with a frontal boundary midweek producing flooding & isolated tornadoes all the way northeast through parts of the Ohio Valley & Northeast U.S.

The GFS (American) model has been best on “Beryl”... the NHC has consistently beaten all the modeling(!):

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage might occur.

Updated (July 9th) seasonal forecast from Dr. Phil Klotzbach, Colorado State University:

The upper oceanic heat content (UOHC) [tropical cyclone heat potential/TCHP] across the SW Atlantic, Gulf & Caribbean is unseasonably high for this time of year:

Water vapor loop (dark blue/yellow is dry mid & upper level air):

July tropical cyclone origins (early season breeding grounds are the Gulf &/or Western Caribbean:

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for July (1 hurricane so far, 3 tropical storms):

Wind shear (red - strong shear; green - low shear):









Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa driven by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air = yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that *can* interfere with the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the dust plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, there is way too much “hoopla” about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July.

2024 names..... “Debby” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18 (the last time this year’s list was used)... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20, Ida in ‘21 & Fiona & Ian in ‘22]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous because of the ‘04 season when Charley, Frances, Jeanne & Ivan - all retired names - hit Florida within a matter of about 6 weeks. The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic. The colors will brighten greatly as the water warms to greater depths deeper into the season:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48, 72 & 96 hours respectively:





East & Central Pacific:

A tropical storm - Aleta - finally developed over the E. Pacific July 4th - the latest on record (of the satellite era). The storm lasted little more than 24 hours & has dissipated.

West Pacific:

Global tropical activity:









