Talking the Tropics With Mike: Weakening Bret over the Caribbean; Strengthening Cindy over Atlantic

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage that might occur.

Impacts for Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga. from “Bret” or “Cindy”: None.

The 3rd named storm of the Atlantic season does not - on average - occur until Aug. 3. According to Dr. Phil Klotzbach/CSU: “Cindy is the 2nd June tropical cyclone to form in tropical Atlantic (south of 23.5N, east of 60W) this month. No other June on record has had >1 storm formation in tropical Atlantic.” It’s also the first time since 1968 that two named storms have occurred at anytime in the month of June.

The strong & well organized tropical wave - ‘92-L’ was upgraded to tropical depression #3 over the Eastern Atlantic Mon. morning then to tropical storm Bret Mon. afternoon & has been slowly strengthening since reaching near hurricane strength early Thu. This (a named storm developing so far to the east in the deep tropical Atlantic) is an unusual development for so early in the season. In fact, it’s the 7th earliest occurrence for the 3rd named Atlantic storm (avg. for the first one is June 20th) & is the farthest east in the tropical Atlantic for a storm to be named so early in the season.

Bret took advantage of: (1) an early season uptick in tropical waves that have already been marching westward... (2) above avg. & warm ocean temps. over most of the lower Atlantic Basin (has cooled to the north)... & (3) the El Nino is in its infancy & is still strengthening (which may help to slow the season near its climatological peak in Sept./early Oct.).

Bret is steadily weakening while encountering strong wind shear - on the order of 25-40 mph out of the west increasing to 50-60 mph over the Central & Western Caribbean - + some pockets of dry air. Strong shear over the Caribbean is typical of early season conditions & often times a hallmark through a good part of the hurricane season when there is an El Nino (such is the case this year). This increasingly hostile environment will dishevel Bret & the system will degenerate into a tropical wave or trough by at least Sunday.

For the Central Lesser Antilles, improving weather conditions will continue while a few bands of heavy & gusty showers & t’storms will impact Aruba & some of the ABC islands through Saturday.

(2) The second tropical wave - ‘93-L’ behind - to the east of - Bret was upgraded early Thu. to tropical depression #4 & tropical storm “Cindy” Thu. night & is moving northwest. Cindy will turn more sharply to the northwest the next few days thanks to a trough of low pressure over the SW Atlantic. Cindy will turn more northward well east/northeast of the Lesser Antilles AND Puerto Rico & far to the east of Florida. By early next week, wind shear increases & Cindy will start to weaken. The European model dissipates Cindy next week well east of the Bahamas but shows some rejuvenation late next week while moving northward over the NW Atlantic. The GFS model re-intensifies Cindy sooner - by mid-week - over the Western Atlantic but still well east of the U.S. Either scenario is possible if Cindy survives the strong shear early in the week.

(3) It looks like there will be no sustained convection over the Gulf or near/east of Fl. as a weak upper level trough finally leaves the area so tropical development is not expected.

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for June:

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July.

2023 names..... “Don” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20, Ida in ‘21 & Fiona & Ian in ‘22]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Katrina”, “Rita” & “Wilma” retired from the ‘05 list & “Harvey”, “Irma”,“Maria” & “Nate” from the ‘17 list. The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

