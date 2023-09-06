Tropical Storm Lee forecast to become a hurricane today, Cat. 4 storm in next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday.

Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said people in Puerto Rico need to closely monitor the latest forecasts as what is likely to be a powerful hurricane will be nearby -- to the north and northeast based on the current forecast -- Saturday into Sunday.

Buresh said in Talking the Tropics with Mike that if this is a threat for any of the U.S. lower 48, it would appear to be north of Jacksonville on or near the upper U.S. east coast and/or some of the eastern provinces of Canada.

The GFS (Global Forecast System) Model is currently showing Lee at Jacksonville’s latitude far to the east by late Wednesday, Sept. 13, while the European Model is in a similar spot -- a little more east -- but not until late Thursday/early Friday (September 14/15).

Buresh said an easterly swell, rough seas & surf will impact our local beaches for much of next week with a high rip current risk.

