Warmer afternoons continue across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says warmer afternoon temperatures will continue Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking chilly temperatures in the 50s for Thursday morning before sunrise, but highs are projected to near 80 degrees.

The skies should be partly cloudy. It will be dry for the practice round at THE PLAYERS this afternoon.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Sunrise on Thursday post “spring forward” will be at 7:38 a.m. Sunset will be at 7:34 p.m.

Temperatures will reach the lower 80s tomorrow inland.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Cool start. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 57

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High 81/Low 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Isolated afternoon/evening shower/storm, mainly north of I-10. High 84/Low 60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Isolated shower. High 85/Low 62 (Record: 89 - 1945)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower late. High 86/Low 65 (Record: 88 - 2015)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. High 74/Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 65/Low 47

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Wednesday, March 13 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area