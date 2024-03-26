Warmer day ahead before rain arrives Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warmer day Tuesday before rain arrives Wednesday.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs, temperatures Tuesday morning will rise from the 60s into the 80s in the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s at the beaches.

Meanwhile, a slow-moving cold front will bring showers to far inland Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida by Wednesday morning. Waves of rain and thunderstorms will slowly develop and move east throughout the day and will likely reach the Jacksonville metro area by the afternoon.

An isolated storm can’t be ruled out on Wednesday afternoon.

Localized flooding will be possible with most neighborhoods receiving roughly 1 inch and inland communities potentially receiving 2 to 3 inches of rain.

The rain comes to an end Thursday during the day with dry and warm weather for Good Friday through Easter.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated shower well inland. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80/Low 63

THURSDAY: Morning rain, afternoon clearing. High 76/Low 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71/Low 47

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 80/Low 47

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82/Low 53

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 85/Low 56

