Weather to be dry and cool across our area for Valentine’s Day plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a dry, cool Valentine’s Day.

This morning, temperatures start chilly in the 30s and 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny, and highs will reach the lower to mid-60s.

It will be dry today through Friday.

Jackets will be needed for Valentine’s Day dinner plans because temperatures will drop into the 50s. However, temperatures will jump back up to the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Our area should get some rain this weekend. Showers are expected to develop on Saturday and will linger through Sunday.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Meteorologists are still tracking the potential for rain in Daytona Beach on Saturday and parts of Sunday for the Daytona 500.

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 66

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High 71/Low 46

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High 72/Low 47

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers developing. High 60/Low 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy, Light showers, especially in the morning. High 59/Low 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 60/Low 40

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 66/Low 38

