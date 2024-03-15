Well above average temperatures expected as we head into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking well-above-average temperatures ahead of this weekend.

This Friday morning, the First Alert Meteorologists are tracking another cool morning in the 50s.

There will be mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid to upper 80s, which is unusual for this time of year. First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says the last record temperature for March 15 was in 2020 at 90 degrees.

It will be dry again today for the second round of THE PLAYERS through at least mid-afternoon. An isolated sea breeze shower is possible late.

Today’s sunrise post “spring forward” will be at 7:36 a.m. Sunset is at 7:36 a.m.

An isolated shower is possible on Saturday with more coverage in the afternoon and evening, especially in Southeast Georgia.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Cool start. Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated sea breeze shower late. HIGH: 87 (Record: 90 - 2020)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog developing overnight. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: AM Fog. Partly sunny and warm. Isolated shower. High 85/Low 65 (Record: 89 - 1945)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon/evening shower. Scattered SE Georgia PM showers/storms. High 86/Low 65 (Record: 88 - 2015)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers ending through the early afternoon. High 74/Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy. High 65/Low 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 69/Low 39

THURSDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. High 77/Low 50

