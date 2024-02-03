Wind surges keep temperatures cool cover the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh forecasts cool weather on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Buresh says to expect a nice start to the weekend with mild temperatures.

Expect to see wind surges on Saturday as winds off the ocean out of the northeast will keep temperatures cool, falling into the 50s to low 60s.

Rain is predicted to head this way Sunday, especially from late morning through the afternoon. There might be a few rumbles of thunder with some heavy rain at times

Rainfall coverage will be 100% with amounts averaging a half inch to 1.5.″

The slow moving storm will continue to scatter showers into Monday before exiting to the east on Tuesday, leaving behind gusty northeast winds and chilly temperatures with highs only in the 50s to lower 60s Tuesday.

FRI. 02/02 (CODE: GREEN)

CHIEF M’GIST MIKE BURESH

RIGHT NOW: Mostly clear & nice.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 68… 60-65 @ beaches dropping into the 50s by late in the day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Low: 52

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain increasing from especially late morning through the afternoon… a few rumbles of thunder. High: 66

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers… light winds in the morning will become gusty in the afternoon. High: 63

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, windy & chilly. High: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 72

