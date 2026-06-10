The best vacation destinations don't have to cost a fortune. You can find plenty of cities with free attractions and reasonably priced accommodations to help stretch your travel budget.

Family travel is worth the investment for many parents. The 2025 U.S. Family Travel Survey from NYU School of Professional Studies found that, despite average family travel costs reaching $8,052 in 2024, a majority of parents plan to maintain or increase their travel spending.

A memorable family vacation is not defined by how much money you spend. Why not plan a trip that stays within your vacation budget without sacrificing fun? The possibilities are endless, and you'll quickly find that it's not difficult to plan a trip that makes everyone in the family happy.

What Is a Practical Vacation Budget?

Consider setting a spending limit before you book your hotel or tickets for attractions. Transportation, lodging, meals, and activities are usually the largest expenses, and having a budget in place will help you keep costs manageable. A simple spreadsheet allows you to break costs into categories, making it easier to see where you may need to make adjustments.

Even with careful planning, life doesn't always cooperate with travel plans. Savings may help cover surprise expenses, though some people also look into options like payment plans or a title loan when they need additional funds. Just make sure you understand the terms of whatever payment option you choose to help cover the gap.

Where Is the Least Expensive Place to Vacation?

The destination you choose has a huge impact on travel costs, especially when fuel costs are high. Cities near Jacksonville with walkable areas and low-cost activities rank high among cheap vacation destinations for short trips and weekend travel.

Savannah, Georgia

A two-hour drive from Jacksonville, Savannah's historic district includes public squares, riverfront paths, and walkable streets. Families can spend most of the day exploring without relying on paid attractions. The compact layout also limits the need for extra transportation.

St. Augustine, Florida

Part of Florida's Historic Coast, St. Augustine is a popular, lower-cost beach getaway for families. The historic district, waterfront areas, and nearby beaches allow for full days of activity with minimal spending. The short distance from the Jacksonville area helps keep fuel and lodging costs down.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta includes a mix of parks, cultural sites, and open public spaces. Areas like Centennial Olympic Park offer easy walking routes and family activities without added cost. The drive distance still makes it realistic for a weekend trip without airfare.

Best Vacation Destinations for Families Looking for Value

If you'd rather plan days around simple activities instead of constant ticketed attractions, Asheville, North Carolina, could be a great fit for a value-packed vacation destination. You'll find easy access points to the Blue Ridge Parkway, where you'll experience unforgettable views and plenty of opportunities for family-friendly hiking.

Pensacola, Florida, is a Gulf Coast option centered around Pensacola Beach, Fort Pickens, and the Gulf Islands National Seashore area. Families can also visit the historic Pensacola Lighthouse or walk through the downtown area near Palafox Street.

Weekend Getaways: Quick Trips That Work

Some of the best vacation destinations are close to home. Weekend trips work best when you keep the driving distance and your travel itinerary simple enough for two days away from home. The goal is a change of pace without long, tiring travel or trying to pack too much into a short stay.

Ocala, Florida

Looking for a weekend getaway with the feel of horse country? Ocala, Florida, is known for its equestrian culture and wide-open ranch landscapes just outside the city. Families can also visit Silver Springs State Park for boat tours and visits to natural springs.

Alachua and High Springs

Around 25 miles from Gainesville, GA, High Springs is known as the "Gateway to the Springs," providing access to some of the most beautiful natural springs in the state. Alachua has a small-town vibe and fun local markets to explore.

Waycross, Georgia

Waycross works for families looking for a quieter trip with fewer crowds and more open space. The area connects to the Okefenokee Swamp, where boat tours and wildlife viewing create a different kind of weekend experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Makes a Memorable Family Vacation Trip?

Vacations are memorable when each family member gets a small highlight moment they can claim as their favorite part of the trip. Sometimes it's about unexpected detours to a local event you didn't know about, or discovering an off-the-beaten-path park or ice cream stand.

If your budget allows, buy a family souvenir, like matching shirts or hats from your destination. Even something simple can turn into a reminder of a fun trip every time you see it at home.

Should I Plan Every Activity Before a Trip?

Plan the big pieces like lodging and a couple of key activities, especially those that require ticket purchases beforehand, but don't worry about planning for every hour. Flexibility allows you to adjust for weather, energy levels, and unexpected local finds.

How Can I Minimize Stress While Traveling with Kids?

Don't pack too much into one day, plus, give everyone a breather between activities. Your trip will feel more relaxed and less chaotic.

Plan for those moments that create stress, like waiting in long lines or getting hungry at the wrong time. Have snacks and fun distractions ready to calm things down quickly before melt-downs occur.

Affordable Family Travel Is Within Reach

When you're planning your next family trip, remember it's not about chasing the most expensive experience. The best vacation destinations allow you to balance not only your vacation budget, but also your time and what each family member wants from the trip.

So, where are you going with your family this summer? If you're looking for more travel tips, ideas for saving money, or you want to read the latest news story, check back often. We strive to give readers the most accurate and up-to-date news coverage, along with the most interesting stories.

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