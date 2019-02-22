BREAKING NEWS
-
12:24 PM
-
10:50 PM
Clay County woman sued by Michael Kors
-
10:49 PM
Jacksonville teens charged with planning attack on Bolles School
-
10:23 PM
'Stanton was great then and it's even greater now': The history behind Stanton College Prep
-
8:07 PM
Jacksonville police investigating two people shot in Durkeeville
-
6:23 PM
'Nobody signs up for the job for that:' Local officers involved in deadly Florida shootings speak
-
6:55 PM
Councilman makes two recommendations for future of Jacksonville Landing
-
6:53 PM
St. Augustine car break-ins leads to wrong-way head-on crash and ends with two arrests
-
5:45 PM
The benefits and dangers of popular essential oils
-
6:53 PM
Jacksonville Beach Pier reconstruction could take another 2+ years
-
6:55 PM
New pavement still problem on State Road 200
-
6:33 PM
Coyote kills peacock in Fernandina Beach
-
2019-02-22
The University of North Florida has a new president
-
6:13 PM
-
5:56 PM
-
5:56 PM
Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead in backseat of car, Jacksonville police say
-
2019-02-22
Jacksonville pastor files complaint over political ads featuring uniformed officers
-
2019-02-22
Group of Jacksonville moms work to cure gun violence
-
2019-02-22
Jacksonville black-owned businesses sees growth despite challenges
-
2019-02-21
Jaxport CEO: Habor deepening on track to finish two years ahead of schedule
-
3 shootings in 3 hours in Jacksonville
A violent start to the weekend. On Friday, three shootings have been reported in Jacksonville: One on 1300 block of W. 16th Street, one on 4100 block of Crownwood Drive and one on 3100 block of Bridier Street.
-
CBS47 at 11: Deadly police shootings
An encounter with law enforcement can turn deadly in a matter of seconds.
-
UPDATE: Son arrested in father's murder inside gated Southside Jacksonville complex
UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a shooting death that occured Friday inside a gated Southside community.
-
JSO: Arrest made after body found in car
UPDATE 2/22/2019: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a man for the murder of his girlfriend after her body was found in a car on Confederate Point Road.
-
