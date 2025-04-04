Fatality reported in car vs. bus accident on I-95 in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that there’s a fatality in an accident involving a bus and a car Friday on Interstate 95 in St. Augustine. Crews were still on the scene of the wreck at noon.

Crews were dispatched to the location located just south of State Road 206 at about 11:15 a.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville woman arrested after authorities find child near death, covered in feces, lice

Read: Clay County family taking legal action against the school district over hazing claims

Read: Florida DOGE targeting public universities and collegesing public universities and colleges

Read: ‘She decided to let him in’: Documents reveal what led up to a stabbing, manhunt in Fernandina Beach

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.