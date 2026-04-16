‘Unacceptable’: Jacksonville medical examiner leader reinstated after Trump death social post

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned a senior leader in Jacksonville’s Medical Examiner’s Office has returned to work after being placed on administrative leave over a controversial social media post where the city said he, “expressed enthusiasm for the death of President Donald Trump.”

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Bob Pfalzgraf was temporarily removed from his duties by the City of Jacksonville following a post he made on X on April 6.

In that post, Pfalzgraf wrote, “I’m looking forward to the big beautiful obituary,” a remark widely interpreted as referencing President Trump in connection with his spending package.

The post quickly went viral after being amplified by a prominent social media account.

In response, the city placed Pfalzgraf on paid administrative leave while officials reviewed the situation.

Warning letter

A formal warning letter obtained by Becker was issued to Pfalzgraf on April 13, which described his conduct as “unacceptable” and said the message was “inappropriate and inconsistent with the standards expected of someone in your position.”

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The letter also stated that the post “undermines public confidence” in the Medical Examiner’s Office, and Pfalzgraf could face termination if there is another violation of the city’s social media policy. It says all employees “must exercise sound judgement in all public communications.”

Pfalzgraf’s Role

Pfalzgraf has served in the medical examiner’s office since 2017 and has the second highest salary in the City of Jacksonville at $306,653.

Only Chief Medical Examiner Dr. B. Robert Pietak makes more at $434,968. CEOs of independent authorities such as JEA and JTA make more but are not considered city employees as they are hired by boards of directors.

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According to the Medical Examiner’s website, the office provides services to over 1,300,000 people in Northeast Florida who live in two districts:

District 3: Columbia, Hamilton counties (served by District 4)

District 4: Clay, Duval, Nassau counties

Becker reached out to Pfalzgraf about being reinstated, but there was no response. Previously, Pfalzgraf said he wanted to “wait to see what the city has to say” before commenting.

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