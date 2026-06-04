JSO investigating human remains found in backyard of home in Harborview neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Human skeletal remains were discovered Thursday in the backyard of a home in the 4500 block of Lincrest Drive South after a resident spotted a leg bone near the road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a briefing.

JSO homicide detectives and a cadaver dog handler canvassed the area after the Northeast Florida Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the bone was human. The remains were found shortly after the canvas began, and a search warrant was obtained for the property.

JSO evidence technicians and the medical examiner’s office are working together to collect the remains Thursday evening, a process expected to take several hours.

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Investigators believe the bone found near the road came from the same set of remains and was likely carried there by an animal.

The remains were wrapped up in some kind of carpet material, and investigators said they can not yet determine gender, age or how long the body had been there, though officials said it could be several years.

JSO said the bones will be sent for DNA analysis to hopefully establish an identification.

Investigators said they have not been able to locate the homeowner. The property was held under an LLC, but JSO said that the individual tied to it is deceased and the property was allegedly signed over to another individual who has not yet been located.

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The residence appears to have been abandoned for some time and officials said it shows signs of ongoing construction.

JSO’s crime analysis unit has been searching databases to identify anyone connected to the address.

Investigators expect to remain on scene into Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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