Super Speeder law leads to jail time for dozens of Florida drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida law is turning some speeding tickets into handcuffs — and jail time.

An Action News Jax Investigation found dozens of drivers across Northeast Florida have already been charged and convicted under the state’s “Super Speeder” law, which took effect July 1, 2025.

Action News Jax Investigator Yona Gavino spoke with a local nurse who said she never imagined speeding would land her behind bars.

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That’s what happened to Jana Cramer.

What happened next shows how dramatically the law changes the consequences for extreme speeding. Action News Jax also analyzed enforcement data county-by-county to see how often it’s already happening.

The faster traffic moves, the smaller the margin for error.

“I was so scared. And I pulled over,” Jana Cramer, of Jacksonville, said.

In Florida, the consequences for excessive speeding have become much more severe.

“I had my seat belt on. I was legit. But yeah, I still went to jail,” Cramer said.

According to Florida law, Cramer is considered a “Super Speeder.”

“Have you stopped speeding?” Gavino asked.

“Yes,” Cramer replied.

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Cramer said she was rushing to work when she looked down at her speedometer and saw 92 mph. Moments later, she saw flashing lights in her rearview mirror. She said she quickly learned Florida’s new Super Speeder law meant she wasn’t just getting a ticket — she was going to jail.

“I had to take my wig off. They put the shackles on your feet,” Cramer said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers have seen an increase in super speeders since the law took effect.

“We have I-10, we have I-95, we have the beltway, being 295. Those are the areas we typically see the extreme speeds,” said Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan with Florida Highway Patrol Troop G in Jacksonville.

Cramer said she was driving south on Interstate 295, a few exits before Merrill Road, where the speed limit is 65 mph.

“I think I was going like 92. When I looked down, it said 92. He said I was going 115 mph,” Cramer said.

That speed is 50 mph over the posted limit.

Court records show Cramer was arrested on July 28, 2025, and charged with dangerous excessive speeding, first conviction, and reckless driving.

“I was pulled over by JSO. The man was saying I was speeding. This and that and the other,” Cramer said.

“He told me this is a new law, and that I’m going to jail. And I’m like, ‘What?!’” Cramer said.

Florida’s new Super Speeder law makes driving 100 mph or faster — or 50 mph over the posted speed limit — a criminal offense.

“I’ve represented individuals who are charged with this, and this is a step up from a civil traffic infraction,” said criminal defense attorney and legal analyst Michelle Suskauer.

Suskauer said sentencing depends on the circumstances of each case.

“Is this someone who is a first-time offender with a clean driving record? Or is this someone who has a significant history of speeding or accidents or DUI?” Suskauer said.

Action News Jax obtained 2025 enforcement data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and analyzed every citation issued to drivers accused of traveling more than 50 mph over the speed limit.

“Speed kills,” Sgt. Bryan said.

The data show Duval County stands apart from surrounding counties.

Duval County recorded 54 citations, more than every surrounding county combined.

Clay and Putnam counties each had eight citations. St. Johns County had 10. Nassau County had four. Bradford, Columbia and Union counties each had three. Baker County had one.

Cramer ultimately avoided serving additional time behind bars.

“After going back and forth with the public defender, that’s what they decided, to put me on six months’ probation and to fine me,” Cramer said.

The data also tracked what happened after those arrests.

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In Duval County, 30 drivers were found guilty, accounting for just over half of all cases. Eleven drivers received an alternative disposition instead of a conviction. Eight cases were dismissed, and five were still pending when the data were compiled.

Statewide, nearly 1,800 Super Speeder citations had been issued. More than 400 drivers were found guilty. Judges imposed an alternative disposition in more than 700 cases, and about 160 cases were still pending.

Looking back, Cramer said the risk was never worth spending two days in jail.

“Somebody could’ve gotten killed. I could have gotten killed. I was in jail with a person that was in there for murder,” Cramer said.

“I’m 57. At some point in life you have to start taking accountability,” Cramer said.

According to the data analyzed by Action News Jax, the citations include cases investigated by city police departments, sheriff’s offices and other law enforcement agencies. As more agencies begin enforcing the new law, the number of drivers facing criminal charges is expected to increase.

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