DJ Bigga Rankin, Jacksonville native who helped shape Southern hip-hop, has died

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — DJ Bigga Rankin, a Jacksonville native credited with shaping Southern hip-hop, has died. His family announced his death Monday on social media.

A legacy spanning more than 30 years, he played a pivotal role helping multiple hip hop artists grow their careers, such as Rick Ross, Plies, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, and T.I.

His family released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce that the patriarch of our family, Billy ‘Bigga Rankin’ Plummer, passed away earlier this morning on July 20th, 2026. We know how much he meant to his wife, his children, and the entire city of Jacksonville. As we grieve the loss of a legend, we the family ask that our privacy is respected. The funeral arrangements and celebration of life of Bigga Rankin will be shared as soon as they are available.”

Many shared condolences Monday and Tuesday on social media.

“We lost a legendary figure in Florida today,” Rapper Rick Ross stated in a social media post. “Bigga Rankin had an amazing spirit and he embraced me from day one. That’s the kind of love and loyalty you never forget. My dawg has moved on, but his legacy, his voice and the impact he made on this culture, especially Southern hip-hop, will live forever. Prayers up for his family and everyone who loved him.”

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