First Alert Weather: Tracking ‘Bertha,’ Hot and humid day ahead with isolated afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Another hot summer day is ahead, with highs in the middle 90s.

Feels like temperatures will be 100-105 this afternoon.

Plenty of dry time is expected today, though isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorms are possible.

Midday and afternoon storm are expected along I-75



A late day shower/storm is possible along the Atlantic coast and St. Johns River Basin.

Storms will lift into the area, potentially containing strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and very heavy rain.

Rain coverage tapers off tomorrow.

This week will be HOT with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps. 105+ in the afternoon.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm “Bertha” is slowly moving northwest this morning in the NE Gulf.

This system is headed westbound, bringing heavy rain as it skirts the Northern Gulf Coast

No local impacts from “Bertha.”

There are no other areas to watch in the tropics.

Tracking the Tropics: July 21, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 94 (Feels like: 100-105)

TONIGHT: Inland storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 77

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 77/95

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 75/96

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 76/95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/95

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and storms. 76/91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 76/94

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 21, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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