Jacksonville couple arrested for $240,000 gold coin theft

A husband, 50-year-old Victor Owens, and his wife, 53-year-old Jennifer Owens, were arrested after being connected to the theft of 34 gold coins valued at more than $240,000. Owens was taken into custody on June 24, and Owens was arrested on July 8.

The couple faces multiple charges following an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen gold coins originated from a shipping company in Jacksonville where Owens was employed. After Owens allegedly stole the coins, he and Owens reportedly began selling them to various buyers.

Victor faces charges of Grand Theft, False Verification of Ownership on a Pawn Broker Transaction Form, and Dealing in Stolen Property.

Jennifer is charged with Dealing in Stolen Property and False Verification of Ownership on a Pawn Broker Transaction Form. Both were taken into custody and are currently detained at the Duval County Jail.

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