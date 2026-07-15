Vets group hosts vigil for man killed in St. Augustine ICE encounter

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Action News Jax confirmed the man hit and killed by a semi-truck while running from ICE agents was 28-year-old Juan Jairo Coronilla Durán.

A Jacksonville veterans group is holding a vigil Wednesday evening to honor his life.

At 6:30 p.m., the community has expected to gather at the Wawa on State Road 16 where the incident happened. Organizers say they have had to pivot their plans.

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Several St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies were circling the Wawa Wednesday evening. The store’s general manager told Action News Jax law enforcement would be securing the perimeter because they were concerned the vigil could become a protest.

Coronilla Durán was hit and killed by a semi-truck after running from ICE agents early Tuesday. The incident began at the Wawa in St. Augustine.

Maria Garcia, with the Immigration Rights Coalition, said some undocumented immigrants are taking risks to avoid deportation.

“There’s been reports of people being deported to Equatorial Guinea lately and being held in the same detainments centers where they’re holding people with Ebola. I mean, it’s just cruelty for cruelty’s sake. I wouldn’t want to risk that,” said Garcia.

Federal agents are investigating three separate cases in which people fleeing from ICE encounters were fatally struck by vehicles.

Garcia said the community had been on alert after receiving a tip earlier this week that ICE agents could be targeting convenience stores.

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“Face deportation, face detainment, lose your income, be deported to a third country where you don’t know anyone and don’t have any support,” said Garcia.

She said community members were encouraged to consider adjusting their routines.

“So, we just were telling folks, consider adjusting your routine if that’s where you typically stop. Just don’t do it,” said Garcia.

Katie Chorbak, who is the President of Vets 5051, is organizing the vigil to honor both Coronilla Durán and the truck driver caught in the middle of the incident. Authorities said the driver got out of the truck and tried to render aid after the crash.

“I think in the moment, most people recognize their humanity and if somebody is hurt in front of you, you’re not going to be like, who’d you vote for?” said Chorbak.

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Shortly after Action News Jax arrived at the Wawa, management threatened to call law enforcement as reporters attempted to ask questions.

Action News Jax is still seeking answers from the Department of Homeland Security, including whether the ICE agents involved were wearing body cameras and whether Coronilla Durán had a criminal record.

“Everything is not a protest, sometimes it’s just creating space for people to grieve together as a community,” said Chorbak.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol have referred questions about the case to DHS. Action News Jax will continue following developments as the vigil gets underway.

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