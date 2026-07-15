5 arrested in child sex abuse investigation, at least 8 victims ages 3 to 13, GBI says

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Several people were arrested in connection to a “multi-agency child sexual abuse investigation,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.

GBI said late Tuesday at least five people were arrested and they are facing the following charges:

Joel Christopher Heath, 42, of Blackshear, Ga., charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child exploitation, and child molestation

Theresa Bryant, age 55, of Alma, Ga., charged with sex trafficking, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and first degree cruelty to a child

Betty Sue Corbitt, age 60, of Waycross, Ga., charged with child exploitation

Elizabeth Delk, age 48, of Homerville, Ga., charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child exploitation, and child molestation

Amber Lynn Hult, age 45, of West Columbia, SC, charged with sex trafficking, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, first degree cruelty to a child, and incest

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In early June, the Ware County Sheriff’s Office arrested Heath on child molestation charges.

WCSO investigators found evidence of several additional victims under the age of 13. They found that the alleged crimes happened in the following Southeast Georgia counties:

Bacon

Charlton

Clinch

Ware

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GBI was requested by the Clinch and Charlton county sheriff’s offices to investigate, and this led to the arrests of Bryant, Corbitt, Delk, and Hult.

Investigators found that there are at least eight victims between the ages of three and 13, and GBI said that there could be more victims identified as the investigation is continuing.

Action News Jax has reached out to each respective agency for each suspect’s arrest report and mugshot. So far, we have received Hult’s mugshot and are waiting for the others.

Amber Lynn Hult Amber Lynn Hult

Anyone with information on these cases, or on other potential victims is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

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