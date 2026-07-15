Deadly crash shuts down I-95 in Glynn County | First Alert Traffic

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — 7:05 AM: All lanes on Interstate 95 northbound in Glynn County are blocked Wednesday morning due to a fatal crash at Exit 42. Traffic is being diverted around the scene via the exit 42 offramp, a Glynn County police news release states.

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