Year-round Daylight Saving Time clears the US House for the first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re one step closer to “locking the clock”.

The US House of Representatives passed the Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday afternoon, which would make Daylight Saving Time year-round.

Springing forward and falling back every year goes all the way back to 1918 in the United States, and many feel the practice has overstayed its welcome.

“It’s disruptive. It’s unnecessary,” said Jacksonville resident Natalie Gagnon.

At least those who schedule their lives around the clock.

“I make my own schedule. I live in my own time, so set it forward, set it back, it doesn’t change too much for me,” said another Jacksonville resident Empress Raggins.

Now, with the US House approving the Sunshine Protection Act, the clock appears to be ticking closer to the end of semi-annual time changes.

“I wish I had a chorus that could sing hallelujah cause so many people have been saying, ' When are we going to lock the clock?” said US Rep. Aaron Bean (R-FL 4th District).

Bean is co-sponsoring the act, which he argued would result in health benefits and quality of life improvements.

“There’s something about coming home after work at six or seven o’clock and still having a couple hours to cut the grass or go walk on the beach or do something,” said Bean. ”So, I think there’s great excitement.”

Florida Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL 6th District) was among the 308 members who voted yes on the bill.

He also previously supported Florida’s version of the Sunshine Protection Act in 2018 while serving in the State House.

“People hate the change in the clocks twice a year,” said Fine. ”They just want one consistent time.”

Now the US Senate is on the clock to pass the measure in time to keep workers like Sydney Jones from having to readjust their clocks this November.

“We’re in Florida. People enjoy being out in the daytime. Why are we making it shorter because of something that we did over 100 years ago?” said Jones.

US Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) is carrying the Sunshine Protection Act in the Senate.

In a statement, he told us, he’s “optimistic that the Senate will take up this bill quickly”.

“As governor, I signed legislation to allow Florida to opt out of the time change. I’m glad President Trump has made this a priority as well. We have the momentum; now it’s time to lock the clock,” said Scott.

The bill has 18 cosponsors in the Senate, and President Donald Trump has also lent his support to the proposal.

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