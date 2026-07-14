Here’s why flags in Florida are flying at half-staff until Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Donald Trump issued a proclamation Monday ordering all flags at public buildings, public grounds, and military posts be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The order is in place until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, has been named as his temporary replacement in the U.S. Senate.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced at a news conference at the Statehouse on Monday that Nordone would serve the remaining months on Graham’s current term, which expires in January.

Graham, 71, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994 and elected to the United States Senate in 2002. A preliminary medical examiner’s report shared by Graham’s office said his death was the result of an aortic tear.

Obit Lindsey Graham FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., returns to the room for the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File) (Erin Schaff/Erin Schaff/Pool The New York Ti)

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