Pedestrian struck, killed by semi, SR 16 shutdown in St. Johns County | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — 6:55 AM: A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of State Road 16. A portion of the eastbound roadway between Outlet Mall Blvd. and Inman Road are closed to traffic and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene rerouting traffic and Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Semi vs. pedestrian A pedestrian died after being hit by a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday, July 14, 2026 on SR 16 in St. Johns County. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

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