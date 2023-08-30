Jacksonville Skycams

Stay up to date on the latest crowds and conditions around Jacksonville with Action News Jax's Skycams. View downtown Jacksonville in real time and get a birds-eye-view of beaches around Duval, St. Johns, Nassau County, and Orange Park's riverfront before you head out.

Downtown Jacksonville: DoubleTree Hotel

Riverside - Florida Blue Skycam

Jacksonville Beach Pier: Four Points by Sheraton Jacksonville Beachfront

St. Augustine: The White Room at 1 King Plaza

Orange Park: Club Continental in Orange Park

Jacksonville Int'l Airport: Jacksonville Int'l Airport Hotel

Fernandina Beach: Hampton Inn in Fernandina Beach

St. Augustine Beach: Embassy Suites

