Tell Action News Jax who's doing good in your neighborhood!

Action News Jax Family Focus wants to recognize people who are doing good in your neighborhood. Together with our partners Publix Supermarkets, First Coast YMCA, First Florida Credit Union, and Beaver Toyota Beaver Chevrolet, we want to know who is making Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia a better place to live.

It could be a student who's doing volunteer work with the elderly, a person who picks up trash along our beaches, or someone who started a nonprofit to help local people with cancer. Just use the form below to upload a photo of who you want to nominate and let us know what they're doing good in your neighborhood!

NOTE: If the submission form below does not automatically load, refresh the page.