Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes to be featured in READ USA ‘Jeremy’s Journey’ book series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes is being recognized for her work to support youth literacy in our community.

Hughes is one of several local people being honored by READ USA as a part of their 2024 “Peace in the Pages” awards.

She will receive the Mark Landen Memorial Award for Democracy Through Journalism later this year.

The honor from READ USA also includes the story of Hughes’ life and leadership being featured in its “Jeremy’s Journey” children’s book series.

