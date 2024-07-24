Florida Department of Education announces 2024 school grades under new school grading scale

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The State Board of Education approved the Florida Department of Education’s updated school grading scale during the July board meeting on Wednesday morning.

According to the released statement from FDoE, school grades for the 2023-24 school year show they have continued improvement across Florida schools. Nearly 1,300 schools earned an “A” grade, marking a 6-percentage point increase over 2023. Additionally, there was a decrease in the number of schools earning “D” or “F” grades, with 81 fewer schools earning a “D” and 17 fewer schools earning an “F.”

“This year’s school grades reflect Florida’s steadfast commitment to excellence in education,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, we have continued to raise the bar for providing students with a quality education that suits their individual needs, and these school grades are proof positive that our approach is working.”

Overview of 2024 School Grades

64% of all schools (2,196 schools) earned an “A” or “B” in 2024, compared to 57% (1,961 schools) in 2023.

Less than 4% of all schools (113 schools) earned a “D” or “F” in 2024, compared to 6% of schools (211 schools) in 2023.

1,761 schools (53%) increased their grade or maintained an “A” in 2024.

In 2024, the number of elementary schools earning an “A” grade increased by 4 percentage points over the previous year. The number of middle schools earning an “A” grade increased by 7 percentage points, and the number of high schools earning an “A” grade increased by 10 percentage points. The number of combination schools earning an “A” grade increased by 7 percentage points.

Florida’s charter schools also saw improvements. Of the 602 charter schools with a grade in 2024, 69% received an “A” or “B”.

Florida law requires the State Board of Education to review the school grading scale when learning gains become available and determine whether the scale should be adjusted. With two years of progress monitoring data now available, the school grading formula once again includes annual learning gains components in English Language Arts and Mathematics.

The State Board of Education voted on amendments to rule that adjust the school grading scale so that elementary schools are graded using the scale previously used from 2014-15 to 2021-22, and all other school types are graded using a new scale. This approach considers the different components included in the school grade formula for different school types and ensures that school grades accurately reflect the performance of schools.

School Grade 2023-24 Scale Range:

Elementary:

A : 62%-100%

: 62%-100% B : 54%-61%

: 54%-61% C : 41%-53%

: 41%-53% D : 32%-40%

: 32%-40% F: 0%-31%

Middle, High, and Combination:

A : 64%-100%

: 64%-100% B : 57%-63%

: 57%-63% C : 44%-56%

: 44%-56% D : 34%-43%

: 34%-43% F: 0%-33%

For more information, visit School Grades.

