‘It’s like I’m homesick, but my house is gone’: Looking to rebuild after HWY 82 Fire took everything

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — As the smoke clears over Brantley County, dozens of local families are facing a permanent reality: the homes they evacuated no longer exist. The Highway 82 wildfire, speed and intensity, has left a trail of ash where neighborhoods once stood, leaving residents like Ginger Hunter searching for a way forward.

For Hunter, the return to her property has been a surreal descent into grief. She didn’t just lose a roof over her head, she lost her business as well as the Wedding Chapel at Covenant Acres, a local business she built from the ground up. Standing amidst the charred remains of her life, the scale of the destruction is difficult to process.

“It’s like I’m homesick, but my house is gone,” Hunter said, her voice heavy with the weight of the displacement.

“I think just seeing all the metal, from bed frames to things like that, is unreal. That heat could come in and take a structure.”

The nightmare began on a Tuesday afternoon when she was in her kitchen and saw flames begin creeping into her backyard, forcing an evacuation. With only minutes to react, she grabbed a few t-shirts, sweatpants, her computer, and her camera. She left behind a lifetime of belongings, praying that the structure would be avoided by the fire.

The fire’s toll was not limited to property. In the chaos of the evacuation, Hunter attempted to save her animals. Two of her cats fled into the woods and remain missing. Tragically, the dog she managed to rescue passed away Tuesday, adding a layer of personal heartbreak to an already catastrophic week.

The financial outlook for Hunter is equally daunting. Like many in the area, she did not have insurance to cover the loss of her home or her business. The absence of a safety net has made the reality of the situation feel even more permanent.

“People don’t understand,” Hunter explained. “They’re like, ‘Oh, well, you still have X, Y, Z.’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s all gone.’”

The emotional toll of the loss often hits in sudden, sharp intervals. Hunter described the instinctual urge to “go home,” only to realize that the sanctuary she shared with her kids is now just a collection of twisted metal and ash.

Despite the total loss, Hunter’s connection to the soil remains unbroken. This land is where her family was raised, and she expressed a fierce determination to eventually rebuild for the sake of future generations. She is looking at a 60 thousand dollar mobile home, but is having issues with the bank for a loan.

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“This is my home,” Hunter said, looking over the ruins. “From this point forward, that will go to my children’s children.”

As the community begins the long process of recovery, families like the Hunters are leaning on the hope of external aid and local support to reclaim the land the fire took from them.

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