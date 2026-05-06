Wildfire Relief Day: Help Action News Jax support Brantley County neighbors affected by fire

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Action News Jax and CMG Jax Radio are partnering with the Salvation Army to help support our neighbors impacted by the devastating Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County.

We have crews live from the area all day Wednesday for “Wildfire Relief Day,” as we work to raise funds to meet the tremendous needs of the community.

Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes, Ben Becker, and Mike Buresh will be live on location from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To donate, just VISIT THIS LINK and under the drop down menu that says, “What would you like your donation to support?” select “South Georgia Fires (April 2026).”

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