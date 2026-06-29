Baldwin Middle-Senior High School principal arrested on charge of failure to report child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The principal of Baldwin Middle-Senior High school has been arrested on a charge of failure to report child abuse, Duval County Public Schools said Monday evening.

Michael Townsend was reassigned earlier this month “due to an internal personnel investigation,” DCPS said in a news release.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assisted DCPS in the investigation “and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was sufficient evidence to issue an arrest warrant.”

According to JSO’s online Inmate Information Search, Townsend was still in jail as of just before 6 p.m. Monday and was being held on a $10,003 bond.

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Townsend’s arrest comes a month after a teacher at the school was arrested. Action News Jax told you in May when Baldwin Middle-Senior High teacher James Mulvey was arrested on a charge of Offenses Against Students by Authority Figures.

We also obtained more than 50 pages of emails that appear to show highly personal conversations between Mulvey and someone who appears to be a student at Baldwin Middle-Senior High School.

The so-called “Mulvey Files” were released, reportedly by a student at the school.

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Here is the message from DCPS Regional Superintendent Tim Simmons about Townsend’s arrest that was shared with Baldwin families:

“Dear Baldwin families,

“This is Regional Superintendent Tim Simmons with a very important update regarding Mr. Townsend.

“This morning, we were made aware that Mr. Townsend was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on the charge of failure to report child abuse, which is a third-degree felony.

“While news like this is difficult to share, especially when it involves a former school leader, it is important that we remain transparent with our school communities. Please know the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. If you have any questions about the criminal investigation, you may contact JSO directly.

“Thank you for your continued support of the Baldwin community.

“Best,

Tim Simmons

High School Regional Superintendent"

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