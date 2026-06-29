Jacksonville police responding to traffic fatality at Roosevelt and San Juan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality near Roosevelt Boulevard and San Juan Avenue.

The incident shut down the northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard and diverted traffic off to San Juan.

JSO will give a briefing on the incident at 4:45 p.m.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.