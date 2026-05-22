Baldwin Middle-Senior High School teacher arrested, accused of ‘offenses against students’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Baldwin Middle-Senior High School teacher was arrested Friday morning, the school district said.

James Mulvey, 47, is charged with Offenses Against Students by Authority Figures, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office online Inmate Information Search.

Duval County Public Schools said Mulvey “was first hired by the district in October 2016. After briefly resigning for personal reasons in June 2022, he was rehired in October 2022.”

According to the school’s website, Mulvey is listed as a social studies teacher for the high school.

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An initial communication to families from school principal Mike Townsend said Mulvey was facing a charge of “Authority Figure Solicits or Engages in a Romantic Relationship with a Student,” but DCPS said the school district got clarification from JSO that the charge Mulvey faces is “Offenses Against Students by Authority Figures.”

DCPS said Townsend was going to send an updated communication to families about the clarification.

DCPS said Mulvey “is also the subject of an internal Professional Standards investigation. He has been reassigned outside of the school and will have no contact with students pending the outcome of both the internal and external investigations.”

According to online Duval County Jail records, Mulvey is being held on a $100,003 bond.

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Below is the initial communication from Townsend to families:

“Hello Baldwin Middle-Senior High Families,

“This is Principal Townsend. I regret having to end the week with difficult news, but I want to inform you of a serious situation involving one of our staff members.

“This individual, James Mulvey, was arrested this morning on multiple charges, including Authority Figure Solicits or Engages in a Romantic Relationship with a Student. While the presumption of innocence applies, the allegations are deeply concerning.

“In addition to these criminal charges, the individual is also the subject of an internal human resources investigation. He has been removed from the school and reassigned to a role without student contact while both internal and external investigations are ongoing.

“I understand that this information is upsetting, but I believe it is important to keep our families informed. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. We also want to be clear that any individual who violates the trust placed in them to protect and support students will be held accountable.

“Thank you for taking the time to listen to this message. I appreciate your partnership and support. Goodbye.”

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