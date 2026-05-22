Video shows what led up to Jacksonville officers shooting man experiencing mental health episode

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly released video shows what led up to six officers shooting a man having a mental health episode.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday released a Critical Incident Briefing about the hours-long SWAT standoff that happened on May 6.

WARNING: Videos are graphic; viewer discretion advised

It happened on San Pablo Road South and shut down the intersection of San Pablo and Atlantic Boulevard for hours.

The newly-released video shows a SWAT team using equipment to try and get Samuel Waters out of his truck.

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JSO said his family members called 911 on May 6 to involuntarily commit him.

After hours of negotiations, a chemical irritant was used. To escape, Waters crawled out of the window of the truck and is seen in the video holding a gun in one hand and a knife in the other.

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Body-worn camera video shows officers opening fire moments later.

Waters survived the shooting and is still in the hospital.

The State Attorney’s Office is now investigating.

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