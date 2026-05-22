2026 Jacksonville Jazz Festival is back: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend, jazz music will dominate the streets of Downtown Jacksonville at the city’s annual Jazz Festival.

“It’s a part of our fabric,” Alex Alston, Executive Director of the City of Jacksonville’s Office of Sports and Entertainment, said. “It’s been going on over 40 years, it’s an iconic tradition.”

The annual music staple features some of the nation’s top jazz artists all for free. This year, acts include Parliament Funkadelic performing Friday night; Sheila E. & The E-Train on Saturday and Nile Rodgers and CHIC on Sunday.

Action News Jax’s Ka’Jeza Hawkins will be the emcee for Friday night and Yona Gavino will emcee on Saturday.

The main stage is at Ford on Bay but this year you can walk down the Riverwalk to Riverfront Plaza and check out a second stage called Jazz in the Plaza.

RELATED: The 2026 Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns over Memorial Day weekend

“At our new Riverfront Plaza, we’ve got a Jazz in the Plaza event going on, which is going to feature local regional acts,” Alston said.

Also new this year, people are allowed to bring a smaller cooler with food inside festival grounds.

“The main reason we’re allowing food in is because with our Ford on Bay location, being a great riverfront location, is slightly smaller than we’ve had in the past,” said Alston. “In order to maximize the number of people that could get in, we have less food trucks.”

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As for parking, Alston urges people to arrive early.

“Traditionally we have over the course of the weekend we have about 25,000 to 35,000 (people),” Alston said. “We’ve also secured a number of parking garages that are located all throughout downtown.”

Alston encourages people to come check out the festival this weekend.

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“Whether you love jazz, love music, love events, just come and have a good time,” Alston said.

Alston said in the future, they hope to have the festival at Metropolitan Park once renovations are complete.

The festival wraps up on Sunday. For more information about the Jazz Festival, click here.

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