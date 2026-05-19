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Share your graduation photos of the Class of 2026 with Action News Jax!

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Graduation cap stock photo Graduates throwing graduation hats Up in the sky (Photographer_Nirat.pix@gmail.com/mnirat - stock.adobe.com)
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Action News Jax wants to celebrate the Class of 2026!

Kindergarten graduates, high school graduates, college graduates -- we want to see them all!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Share photos of your Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia graduates with us by emailing web@actionnewsjax.com and we’ll share them on air and in the gallery below.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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