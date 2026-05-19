Share your graduation photos of the Class of 2026 with Action News Jax!

Action News Jax wants to celebrate the Class of 2026!

Kindergarten graduates, high school graduates, college graduates -- we want to see them all!

Share photos of your Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia graduates with us by emailing web@actionnewsjax.com and we’ll share them on air and in the gallery below.

0 of 1 Daisy graduates from Kindergarten! Daisy graduates from Kindergarten!

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