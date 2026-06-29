Florida launches ‘Spectrum Alert’ system to protect missing children with autism 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A groundbreaking new emergency alert system designed to locate missing children with autism rapidly is officially becoming a reality across Florida.

Beginning July 1st, the state will implement the “Spectrum Alert,” a location-based notification system that sends immediate emergency alerts to cellular phones within a five-mile radius of where a child with autism was last seen.

For parents of children on the autism spectrum, the new law addresses an ever-present, terrifying reality.

“It’s just heart-dropping,” said local mother Shannon Hube. “It’s a fear that you can’t really even put words to when you realize your child is missing.”

Two of Hube’s sons have autism, and both have wandered away from home in the past. In one frightening instance, her son managed to travel nearly a mile from safety before A family member went to go get him.

“He had his little rolling backpack, and he was on his way,” Hube recalled. “I think the scariest part about it is that you can’t always tell until you start talking to them that there might be a disability.”

The Spectrum Alert law goes beyond standard missing persons protocols. In addition to triggering localized public cell phone notifications, the legislation requires law enforcement agencies to strictly coordinate their search responses and mandates specialized autism training for first responders.

Advocates stress that every minute is vital during these searches. Children on the autism spectrum often exhibit wandering behaviors frequently referred to as elopement and are statistically drawn to sensory-rich environments, most notably nearby bodies of water.

Stacey Hoaglund, President of Disability Advocacy and Support Specialists, hopes the targeted alerts will directly combat Florida’s devastating drowning statistics.

“We are hopeful that through the passing of this legislation, we’re gonna see a decrease in childhood drowning,” Hoaglund said, pointing to a recent, tragic milestone in the state. “Florida broke a record... 132 children died in the state last year just from drowning.”

By mobilizing local communities within those critical first minutes, officials and families alike believe the Spectrum Alert will bridge the gap between a wandering child and a safe recovery, ultimately saving lives.

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