JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2026 Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns over Memorial Day weekend, from May 21 to May 24. This free event will feature a lineup of award-winning performers and bring music lovers from across the nation to Downtown Jacksonville.

The festival will be held at Ford on Bay, located at 288 E Bay Street and Jazz in the Plaza at Riverfront Plaza.

The Ford on Bay Stage will feature artists such as Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, Ghost-Note, Andra Day, esperanza spalding, Sheila E. & the E-Train, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Kamasi Washington and Moonchild.

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The brand-new Jazz in the Plaza stage, set in the heart of Riverfront Plaza, will host local jazz and R&B artists all weekend. This stage offers an all-ages atmosphere with additional food vendors on-site.

The festival begins on Thursday, May 21, with the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition presented by Yamaha at The Florida Theatre. This event has been a musical spectacle for more than thirty years. The five finalists, selected by a blind panel of judges, are Quintin Harris, Max Holm, Ian McCune, Rowan Tucker-Meyer and Christian Valdes. The winner will perform at the festival on the Ford on Bay Stage.

Graphic designer and illustrator Lindsey Overstreet designed the 2026 Jacksonville Jazz Festival Commemorative poster. Posters will be available for purchase both online and at the festival.

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Additional festivities include the Jazz Jam, presented by Hot 106.5, on Saturday, May 23, from 9 p.m. to midnight at Riverfront Plaza.

The Jazz Clinic will take place on Sunday, May 24, at 1 p.m. at The Jessie, 40 E. Adams Street.

The Jazz Parade is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., starting near the Ford on Bay Stage and ending at the Jazz in the Plaza stage.

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Several road closures will be in effect for the festival until Monday morning:

Market Street

From Bay St. to Courthouse Dr.- From Forsyth St. to Bay St.Liberty Street

From Bay St. south of the Riverwalk (limited access, local traffic only)

Bay Street

From Newnan St. to Liberty St.- From Hogan St. to Newnan St.

Laura Street

From Bay St. to Independent Dr.

All general parking information and the parking map are available on www.jacksonvillejazzfest.com/faq.

For the event schedule, visit the Jacksonville Jazz Festival’s website, jacksonvillejazzfest.com.

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