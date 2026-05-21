First Alert Weather: Hot afternoons before a few weekend showers/storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking a dry morning commute on Thursday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. The beaches can expect highs in the lower to mid 80s, and a moderate risk of rip currents.

An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon.

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Highs get to 90 degrees on Friday in Jacksonville with an isolated afternoon/early evening shower/storm.

Memorial Day weekend looks hot with a few afternoon showers/storms. Highs will be the lower 90s inland and 80s along the coast.

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TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. Isolated inland shower possible. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 69/90

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 70/90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, afternoon shower/storm. 71/91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon storm. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon storm. 70/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with widely scattered afternoon storms. 70/91

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