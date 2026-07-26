Jacksonville firefighters return home after Texas flood deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighters returned home Saturday evening after a weeklong deployment with Florida Task Force 5 to assist communities affected by catastrophic flooding in Texas.

The firefighters were welcomed back by fellow members of JFRD’s Special Operations Team from Fire Station 4, along with JFRD’s deputy chief of operations.

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JFRD firefighters return after Texas deployment These seven JFRD firefighters spent a week deployed in Texas to assist communities affected by catastrophic flooding. (JFRD)

Several of the returning firefighters wore cowboy hats, a nod to their time in Texas.

In a statement, JFRD thanked the team for representing the department and Florida Task Force 5 “with professionalism, skill, and compassion,” adding that officials were “happy to have you home safely.”

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