3-vehicle crash on Edgewood Avenue kills two teens, hospitalizes 2 others: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teenage boys were killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on Edgewood Avenue West, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Edgewood Avenue West, Sgt. Hungerford of JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit said at a briefing.

A man in his 50s was driving a Dodge 3500 pickup truck eastbound on Edgewood Avenue while towing a large steel trailer loaded with two vehicles.

The truck struck the rear of a Toyota Camry, which was then pushed into a Ford Ranger, he said. The Dodge pushed the Camry through the intersection before coming to rest on top of it.

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Two people were trapped inside the Camry, according to JSO. Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews extricated the Camry’s driver, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

Two male teenage passengers in the Camry were found dead at the scene.

JSO said the driver of the Ford Ranger was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Sgt. Hungerford said the driver of the Dodge is cooperating with investigators and may face charges. Investigators believe speed, braking, or a combination of the two played a role in the crash.

The deaths mark Duval County’s 106th and 107th traffic fatalities of the year, Sgt. Hungerford said.

Edgewood Avenue at Lem Turner Road was closed for several hours following the crash but has since reopened.

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