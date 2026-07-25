Columbia County deputy facing DUI charge after traffic crash with injuries

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Friday after being accused of driving under the influence. Deputy Michael Rooney was off-duty in his personal vehicle during a traffic crash with injuries earlier this month in Orange County, a sheriff’s office news release states.

Rooney’s arrest followed a warrant issued for driving under the influence, the sheriff’s office said. The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the incident, which ultimately led to the issuance of the warrant.

Rooney has been placed on leave without pay pending an internal investigation, the news release states.

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