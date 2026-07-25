Back to School Bash | Clay County families line up early for school supplies; ‘Such a blessing’

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Hundreds of families gathered at the Thrasher-Horne Center on Saturday morning, with some waiting in line since 4 a.m., to secure essential supplies for the upcoming school year at the annual Back-to-School Bash.

The event, hosted in partnership with St. Johns River State College, the Thrasher-Horne Center, and several community organizations, prepared enough inventory to support roughly 3,000 students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Children received free backpacks, shoes, clothing, food, and classroom essentials like pencils, rulers, and art supplies.

For many attendees, the event provided critical financial relief during a period of high inflation.

“As a mom of seven kids, this is such a blessing because lately, everything has risen—the prices,” said Melody Cabrera, who arrived at 5 a.m. with her children. “So having the opportunity to get supplies, shoes, clothes, means a lot.”

Her excitement was mirrored by her children, who expressed enthusiasm for the new shoes, clothes, and art supplies. Another attending parent, Ariel Goode, emphasized the completeness of the drive, noting that organizers provided everything necessary to get students fully ready for day one.

However, organizers noted that the massive turnout and early morning lines underscore a stark and growing economic strain.

“A lot of families can’t afford to buy clothes and shoes for their children,” said event organizer Melissa Rodriguez. “They outgrow them so quickly, so their children are forced to wear tattered clothing, clothing that doesn’t fit them anymore, or even shoes with holes in them.”

Organizer say starting next week they will prepare for next years event.

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