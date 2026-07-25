Florida set to execute two inmates in one day

STARKE, Fla. — Florida is set to do something Tuesday that it hasn’t done in 60 years - put two people to death in one day.

James Duckett, 68, is a former Mascotte police officer convicted of raping and killing 11-year-old Teresa McAbee in 1987. Dominick Occhicone, 80, killed his former girlfriend’s parents in Pasco County in 1980.

Both are scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Florida State Prison in Starke; Duckett at noon, and Occhicone at 6 p.m. Duckett’s motion for a stay of execution was denied Friday.

At 80, Occhicone is set to be the oldest inmate executed in Florida since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

The state executed 74-year-old Dennis Sochor on July 14. He killed Patricia Gifford on Jan. 1, 1982, just hours after meeting the 18-year-old woman at a New Year’s Eve party.

Dusty Ray Spencer, also 74, was executed by the state June 25 for stabbing his wife Kathy to death in Orange County in 1992.

Florida has executed 10 inmates this year following 19 in 2025 which is a state record.

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