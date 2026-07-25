Hamburger Mary’s 2.0 has closed for good

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After opening last year in Murray Hill, Hamburger Mary’s 2.0, 947 Edgewood Ave. S., has closed for good. Last year’s reopening came after the original location was damaged in a fire in 2023.

The restaurant, known for unique food and entertainment offerings such as drag shows, was most recently trying to raise money for a broken AC unit.

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