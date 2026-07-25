FHP: Motorcyclist killed after crash in Orange Park neighborhood

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in an Orange Park neighborhood Friday night.

A spokesperson for FHP told Action News Jax that both the pickup truck and the motorcycle were traveling the same direction on Moody Avenue, with the motorcycle traveling behind the truck.

The driver of the truck took a left turn at the same time as the motorcyclist attempted to pass the truck on its left side.

The motorcycle, which held two people, then collided with the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the motorcyclist’s passenger was transported to a hospital with major injuries.

The pickup truck carried two people; neither of whom reported injuries.

All lanes of Moody Avenue are closed at Whipple Avenue as FHP continues its investigation.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area as first responders clear the scene.

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