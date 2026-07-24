Forever teal: Jags fans can reserve a permanent place in new stadium — even after death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving fans a new way to show their loyalty — one that can last well beyond their lifetime.

The team’s new 904EVER Club allows fans to purchase a permanent “Fan Space” inside the future EverBank Stadium, where they can preserve photos, keepsakes and other memories. The spaces can also hold cremated remains.

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The Jaguars say the concept is the first of its kind in the NFL. Fan Spaces cost between $904 and $5,904, depending on the package selected.

“It’s the till death do us part and this is being a Jags fan,” Jaguars super fan Patrick Grady said. “It’s even after death, we’re still with our team.”

Grady, a longtime season ticket holder, said he sees the program as another way to celebrate his lifelong connection to the franchise.

“As you have to plan for death, the cost for that type of thing for a burial or anything anywhere is very expensive,” Grady said. “So it’s very affordable and it’s an option to completely sell out and say, ‘Hey, I’m a Jags fan even after death.’”

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During Action News Jax’s interview with Grady, family photos showcased years of Jaguars memories — and even his cat, appropriately named “Duval,” made a game day sprint across the screen during the Zoom interview.

The company behind the project says the Fan Space structures are portable and could be relocated if the stadium changes in the future, allowing families to preserve their memories over the long term.

Not every fan plans to use the spaces for cremated remains, including Grady.

“I don’t know that that whole concept is something we would do,” Grady said. “No matter whether we win or lose, we’ll continue to cheer for them.”

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Construction continues on the Jaguars’ Stadium of the Future renovation at EverBank Stadium. Work began in 2025 and is expected to be completed before the 2028-29 NFL season.

The Jaguars will return to EverBank Stadium in less than a month when they host the Carolina Panthers. Because of the ongoing construction, the stadium will operate with a reduced seating capacity during the upcoming season.

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