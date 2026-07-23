Jacksonville woman dies after car hit by Amtrak train; ‘I held her hand,’ witness said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 42-year-old Jacksonville woman is dead after the car she was driving was hit by an Amtrak train Wednesday evening at a railroad crossing. It happened at about 7:25 p.m. at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.

She was traveling south on Rooosevelt Boulevard, turned onto Timuquana Road, and drove around the automatic railroad gate, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The vehicle was struck by the train which was headed northbound, according to FHP. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Misty Bouey was on her lunch break when she witnessed what happened. “You could hear the blare of the [train] horn,” she said. “You could see the [railroad] arm getting ready to go down.

“The young lady was trying to beat the train and as she was trying to beat the train, it dragged her,” Bouey said. " I ran across the street, bust out the window, and tried to cut off the seatbelt."

Bouey said she held the victim’s hand as she took her last breath. “I was praying for her,” she said. “She lasted about four minutes before she left.”

As she died, someone was calling the victim on her Apple Watch, Bouey said.

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