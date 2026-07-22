Eleven arrested in ‘Operation Metro Boomin’ drug sting at Brentwood Metro Inn, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducted a long-term undercover investigation, dubbed Operation Metro Boomin’, at the Metro Inn on Golfair Boulevard in the Brentwood area. The operation, which began in January 2026, targeted the sale of synthetic drugs known as “Flakka.”The investigation led to 11 arrests for drug activity and other criminal behavior, with two additional arrest warrants pending, following repeated calls for service at the property involving drug activity, violence and thefts.

Over several months, undercover detectives purchased Flakka from individuals selling the synthetic drugs out of the motel. The investigation aimed to disrupt long-standing drug activity at the Metro Inn, which had been the subject of numerous prior calls for service.

The 11 individuals arrested in connection with Operation Metro Boomin’ include Zabarin Love, 44; Shameka Reed, 37; Marquis Williams, 38; Kayla Dixon, 32; Daniel White, 21; Waymond Hamilton, 32; Tiffany Charles, 37; Michael Handy, 37; Alea Smith, 31; Shatoria Harrison, 36; and Troyane Pinkard, 48.

A lead detective on the case made it his personal mission to address the problems at the Metro Inn, remembering the trouble spots from his time as a patrol officer.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that while these arrests have disrupted drug activity at the property, their work in the area is not finished and they remain committed to holding drug dealers accountable and making neighborhoods safer.

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